The walls are up at the 425,000-square-foot Hillman Group facility in Shannon just below the Gordon County line, and two new spec buildings are nearing completion.
The activity is underway on the former Florida Tile property, near Balta, at 6785 Calhoun Highway.
MDH F2 ATL Shannon LLC owns the Hillman building, which has a footprint of nearly 10 acres. The Rome-Floyd County Development Authority approved in May a $34 million bond for the construction. At the same time, it approved a $3 million bond for the Hillman Group to equip the facility.
It's expected to be done before the end of the year.
The company, which purchased Big Time Products, will consolidate several of its Floyd County operations in the building.
The project will net it a 10-year tax abatement package, with a 100% abatement in the first year that decreases by 10% each succeeding year. In lieu of property taxes, the company will make a payment of $36,750 per year to the development authority.
In its initial announcement, the Hillman Group said the project would enable the company to retain 144 existing jobs and add 50 new ones.
Founded in 1964 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a global supplier of a variety of hardware product lines. The Big Time Products work glove brands include Firm Grip, Gorilla Grip, Grease Monkey, AWP and McGuire-Nicholas.
Also, on the same property, Plymouth REIT is constructing an 180,000-square-foot speculative building near its 236,600-square-foot spec building on the site.
Authority President Missy Kendrick has said that most industrial prospects are looking for an existing building rather than wait for something to be built.