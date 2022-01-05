Virtual addiction, mental health provider expands to Georgia

Workit Health, the nation’s leading virtual substance use disorder treatment provider, expanded into Georgia today.
The B-corporation has opened an Atlanta-area outpatient clinic at 5825 Glenridge Dr., Building 3, Suite 130 in Sandy Springs.
The clinic now offers 100% virtual services to the entire state for substance use, mental health and other common co-occurring conditions like hepatitis C. Georgians can connect with licensed clinicians and counselors via live chat and video through the Workit Health app and receive medication e-prescribed to their local pharmacy.
Workit Health uses a medicine-first, evidence-based approach to addiction treatment. Only 30% of treatment centers nationwide offer medication, and most people have to drive hours every week to receive it. Clinical evidence supports that FDA-approved medication plays a critical role in recovery from substance use and co-occurring disorders, cutting overdose death rates from opioids in half. When it comes to freeing people from the grasp of addiction, Workit Health prioritizes evidence-based practices that are proven to alleviate withdrawal symptoms, provide necessary emotional support and ultimately reduce the risk of relapse or overdose.
“From 2010 to 2020, the total number of opioid-related overdose deaths in Georgia increased by 207%,” said Robin McIntosh, Workit Health’s co-CEO. “Giving people the opportunity to receive evidence-based clinical care—including medication for substance use and mental health—leads to improved outcomes, evidenced by our 73% retention rate at the 90-day mark.”
After McIntosh and co-founder Lisa McLaughlin personally experienced the dated traditional recovery system and found it lacking, they co-founded Workit Health in 2015. Focusing on the individual, Workit Health allows members to dictate their end goal, whether that is complete abstinence or moderation. Personalizing addiction treatment through telemedicine opens our services to all who need help, no matter where they fall on the addiction spectrum.
“Our mission is to make it easy to access the gold standard of addiction care from home,” said McLaughlin, Workit’s co-CEO. “Since recovery looks different for everyone, we prioritize the individual’s goal by implementing a harm-reduction-based program that allows for personalized care and goal setting.”