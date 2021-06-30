Uptown Health and Wellness just opened its doors three months ago, but the storefront represents a lifetime of knowledge and experience on the part of Dr. Leiah Silvers, CNC.
Silvers opened the market because of her own experiences navigating health, wellness and weight loss.
She wanted to help make those parts of life easier for other people. Uptown Health and Wellness was her first way of tackling the problem, but she knew a market on its own would not help every person who came in achieve their goals.
She wanted to offer nutrition coaching and counseling, too.
“I dealt with eating disorders from a very young age. It’s something I always struggled with, but it didn’t cause serious health problems for me until I was almost 30. When I ended up in that place in my life, I had to make some decisions,” Silvers said. “For me, it was about handling the emotional part as well as learning to eat well and take care of my body. That’s how I approach talking and thinking about nutrition now. Nothing anyone tries to do to get healthier will work until the emotional piece is dealt with.”
For those that do not want or need the counseling services Silvers offers, she said the market is always available and stocked with nutritional foods for the health conscious and those with special food needs, like low sugar or high protein.
“That’s what this place is for. I wanted there to be one spot people could come to and find things that are actually good without wasting a bunch of money online,” she said. “But for those who’ve maybe struggled for a while with their health, I do really recommend the coaching too. The people who are willing to dig into that with me are the most successful.”
Silvers requires a three-month commitment from the clients who sign up for her nutrition coaching and counseling services. During that time, she teaches them how to fuel their bodies properly, eat properly and lose weight by making the best choices for their bodies.
Graduates of her program should be able to eat well in any environment including gas stations and fast food restaurants. After regular counseling sessions with Silvers throughout the course of the program, they should also have started down the path toward dealing with what she calls their “emotional attachment to food.”
“Everyone loves food. We associate it with parties and good times and food and friends,” Silvers said. “I don’t teach people not to eat food when they want it. I just help them deal with any emotional attachments they might have to food and help them understand how to make good choices about what they’re eating.”
The first class of clients to make it through the nutrition coaching and counseling program at Uptown Health and Wellness will graduate later this month. Seeing the physical and emotional changes in clients has been very meaningful for Silvers.
“I can tell you without sharing any personal details about anyone that it means so much to me to see people losing weight and feeling better, but doing that the right way and with so much support,” Silvers said. “To see clients become more confident and better equipped to handle stress without turning to food means the world to me.”
Consultations for nutrition coaching and counseling program are free. To set up a consultation, call Uptown Health and Wellness at 706-263-6241, send a message to the store on Facebook or visit in person. Bariatric, paleo, keto, vegan, sugar-free, diabetic, high-protein, low-carb, gluten-free and allergen-free snacks and specialty food items are available in store.
Uptown Health and Wellness is located at 201 N. Piedmont St. in downtown. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.