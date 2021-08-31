A commercial real estate services firm has secured a lease with "a leading third party logistics provider" to operate in Gordon County, according to a Developers of Calhoun LLC representative.
It will lease 468,000 square feet in the Union Grove Logistics Center, a 98-acre master planned park under construction at Interstate 75 and Union Grove Road.
The firm of Cushman & Wakefield represented the local agency in the lease negotiations, according to a release from the firm, with JLL representing the unnamed tenant.
“As we are growing Union Grove Logistics Center, we are excited about securing our first tenant at our new building,” said Andrew Peykar, principal of Developers of Calhoun LLC.
Fox Brindle Construction Co. broke ground on Phase 1 of the project in May 2021. It will feature a 720,000-square-foot building with a cross-dock configuration and 36-foot clear heights. There's still 252,000 square feet that remains available.
“This area is proving to be an important hub for logistics providers in Northwest Georgia,” Cushman & Wakefield's Pat Murphy said.
Estimated date of completion for the facility is sometime in March 2022.