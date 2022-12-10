Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union TVFCU LOGO

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union

On Nov. 16, Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union opened applications for the Sixth Annual Idea Leap Grant competition in which the credit union will award $175,000 in grants to local small business owners across its 17-county service area.

Additionally, for the first time ever, TVFCU launched three separate competitions to be hosted in the Chattanooga, Cleveland and Dalton areas.

