On Wednesday, Derrick Williams cut the ribbon on the newest addition to Calhoun's downtown.
Trackside Craft Beer, Bourbon, and Wine Bar sits directly beside Trackside Pizza and Pub, also owned by Williams, at 118 S Park Ave. The restauranteur also owns Duke's Wings and Seafood at 1201 Dews Pond Road.
Members of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce were present at the ribbon cutting event, as well as Mayor James Palmer and Senator Raphael Warnock's outreach director, Andrew Heaton.
"Our office always loves supporting small businesses that are not only building but thriving coming out of this pandemic," said Heaton, "and so we're glad to be able to be here."
The new experience boasts a self-serve wine pouring machine, a collection of craft beer and bourbon, and an automated cocktail-pouring machine to ensure the perfect mixed drinks.
"We want a cozy, comfortable place to come and hang out at and feel safe," said Williams. "So I took some of the ideas I see thriving in Rome and I tried to create it here in Calhoun."
Innocuously tucked behind the stage at the back of the building is another first for Calhoun. Williams has installed an indoor axe throwing range, and will be providing cornhole boards for guests as well.
With live music, unique entertainment like axe throwing, and state-of-the-art machinery such as the cocktail machine and self-serve wine bar, Trackside is poised to offer an experience that is brand-new to Calhoun. Time will tell if Trackside's new endeavor is as popular as the pizzeria it is famous for, but Williams seems hopeful it will have a positive effect on downtown.
"I want our people to invest in our downtown, come to our downtown and have the same fun we do other places," Williams said. "That was my goal."