What started as a small rural airport built as part of a unique government program now finds itself right in the middle of one of the biggest industrial boom areas in the state.
Calhoun’s Tom B. David Airport, 1957 Highway 41, was built in 1966 and opened on Jan. 4, 1967. It was one of 42 built as part of Georgia Gov. Carl Sanders’ airport development program during his term with the idea of giving every citizen across the state reasonably close access to air travel.
The airport’s current manager has been at the helm since May of 2002, but his preparation for the job began long before that.
“I’ve been coming here since I was a baby,” Airport Manager Dwight Albritton said.
Originally built with a 3,600 by 75 foot runway, the airport has grown significantly since the late 60s.
“When I started, the runway was 5,000 by 75 feet, and we had a total of 34 hangars and 37 aircraft,” Albritton said.
Now with a 6,300 by 100 foot runway, the airport houses 108 aircraft in 98 total hangars, having recently opened 18 new hangars built in the fall of last year.
The airport was named after long-time local businessman Tim B. David, who did a good bit of the leg work getting the funds from the state to build it, according to Albritton.
“Communities had to identify suitable locations, and if approved, the government would install it,” he said. “Community leader Tom B. David, a former WWII pilot, went down to the capitol and met with leaders and got Calhoun and Gordon County on the program to get the airport built. He was also the first chairman of airport authority.”
Built as a very basic general aviation facility, the airport is now a quiet, but important piece of Gordon County’s economic growth puzzle.
“It’s a combination of private individual use, some corporate operators and, of course, we get a mixture through the week .. visiting us for business purposes,” Albritton said. We get a lot of tourism visitors headed to places like Barnsley Gardens and sometimes folks come in to see a specific sporting event. We’ve also had quite a few universities come in during different seasons to scout players.”
Situated on a major highway almost exactly halfway between two booming Interstate 75 exits, each less than 3 miles away, the airport is no longer a rural development outside of town.
“Our airport is uniquely situated right off of 75,” Albritton said. “Probably the easiest access of any airport north of Atlanta. The new exit is almost literally at the end of our runway.”
Now with the Highway 41 corridor’s rapid growth, the nearly 200 acres the airport sits on continues to be an important asset and gives the facility some breathing room.
“We still have some room left to grow and we have projects in the future for expansion,” Albritton said, who said there’s been a hangar waiting list the entirety of his nearly 20 years as airport manager. “We just built 18 new hangars, but if we had built 50, we could have filled them up.”
But Albritton and the members of the airport authority like to be careful with the combined city and county taxpayer funds they steward.
“We try to operate in the black,” Albritton said. “We don’t build anything that doesn’t pay for itself. We don’t take on debt beyond what can be reimbursed through rent.”
The airport pays for all its operational costs through hangar rent and fuel cells, according to Albritton, and usually only uses taxpayer dollars as a small percentage of any special construction projects. The local cost is usually 5% of any federal project, or 10% of any state project.
Rapid industrial expansion in the area, while it lends to the airports future importance for area business-related travel, development does present challenges.
“There’s always the responsibility of an airport operator to ensure nobody puts anything in what’s called the runway protected zone,” Albritton said. “We’ve got to be sure they don’t build a radio or cell tower too close, or a building that’s too tall near the runway.”
As far as expansion inside the boundaries of the airport property, a few items are on the short list, including a taxiway that runs longer along the runway, as well as hangars that can hold larger aircraft.
“Our infrastructure is fine, but there’s a plan we’ve been working on for nearly 10 years ... right now the parallel taxiway only runs half the length of the airport along the area we use a lot.”
Albritton said they airport already has a plan in place and authorization to expand the taxiway, but there’s currently no rush.
“There’s a junction of two creeks, Belwood and Oothcalooga, and they join together here at the airport,” Albritton said. “In order to build, we have to create a new channel for the water.”
The airport already has approval from the FAA and DOT and other agencies to begin whenever they deem it necessary.
“As time goes on and we have more and more traffic, it would minimize delays,” Albritton said. “If it’s busy, you’ve got to stop and wait to take off.”
Eventually Albritton said the airport would like to be able to accommodate more anticipated corporate customers.
“We do have plans between our terminal and Highway 41 to develop that area as a corporate hangar area,” he said. “We don’t have any very large aircraft. Our largest hangar is 60 feet wide. We’d like to build two 80 by 80 foot and two 120 by 100 foot hangers to keep larger aircraft. There’s not a date on that yet, but it’s an expensive proposition, and the ramp will cost almost as much as the hangars.”
Locals not involved with aviation directly might wonder how the taxpayer funded airport benefits them, and Albritton has an answer for them.
“The airport, along with some other fine facilities, is a front door of the community,” Albritton said. “When someone who may have not visited before comes to Calhoun and is thinking about building a business here, they’re not coming on a Greyhound bus. We want to be a welcoming front door to the community and put our best foot forward.”
Albritton said the lack of a suitable airport can sometimes be an immediate deal killer for attracting new industry to a community.
“If they don’t have an adequate airport facility, they won’t consider that place,” he said. “They look at how they’re going to move executives and technicians quickly to and from a particular area.”
Aside from serving industry, the airport can sometimes quite literally help save lives.
“We provide services for medical transport like Life Force helicopters and that helps save lives on a daily basis,” Albritton said.