Thurston's Cafe closing, Italian restaurant planned

Thurston's Cafe, 114 Court St. 

 Blake Silvers

Thurston’s Cafe, 114 Court St., has announced it will be closing to make way for Doro’s Italian restaurant.

The surprise isn’t that the Acworth Italian restaurant is coming to Calhoun -- there have been reports for months -- but the location could be considered a surprise, especially as Thurston’s already has come back from an earlier closing.

