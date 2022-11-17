If you've been wondering what is being built at the corner of Red Bud and Newtown roads, you're not alone.
Soon to occupy the space once home to the former Calhoun landmark Triangle Grocery will be a new gas station, convenience store and restaurant combination.
"The Rocket," will be a new business venture Terry Patel, who formerly owned the Hi-Tech Fuels on West Line Street near the Armory, and the facility will also house Tameca's Kitchen, a dine-in restaurant complete with drive thru.
With current supply chain issues causing construction material delays, it's hard to target an opening date, but Patel hopes to be fully operational sometime this winter, February at the latest.
"The pumps are going to be here in January, and we will open in February for sure," he said. "Tanks and pumps were delayed nine months. We ordered them in March."
Tanks were on site Monday, a step that will allow the process of installing pumps and paving the site to eventually begin.
The restaurant will be run by its namesake Tameca Lamb who used to handle food service for Patel when he owned the Hi-Tech station across town. She hopes the inside of the new store will be completed even sooner.
"They're supposed to be done with the inside of the store in December," Lamb said, saying she hopes to begin interviewing potential restaurant employees soon.
With plans to offer 120 flavors of self-serve fountain drinks, a unique craft beer selection, as well as other items inside, one unique feature will be allowing customers an opportunity to buy certain convenience store items from the restaurant's drive thru window without leaving the comfort of their vehicle. The store will also have ice cream machines with multiple toppings available.
Once complete, the store will also have an outside seating area to service both the restaurant and convenience store, and Patel says the touch screen fuel pumps he plans to install will be a first for Calhoun. The station will sell Exxon brand fuels.
Aside from food and fuel, Patel also plans to install several electric vehicle chargers on site.
"We'll have about six EV chargers," Patel said. "They'll be rapid chargers."