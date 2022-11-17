If you've been wondering what is being built at the corner of Red Bud and Newtown roads, you're not alone. 

Soon to occupy the space once home to the former Calhoun landmark Triangle Grocery will be a new gas station, convenience store and restaurant combination. 

