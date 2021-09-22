Gordon County’s newest assisted living facility might be different than what some are used to, and that’s exactly what they were aiming for.
When walking through the front doors of The Fountains, 265 Lovers Lane Road, it might seem more like a mountain resort than a senior living facility.
With a double-sided stone fireplace, a grand piano, chandeliers and plenty of comfortable places to sit, guests of residents might feel like they’re visiting their loved one during a weekend retreat.
With another nearby location on Douthit Ferry Road in Cartersville, The Fountains has plenty of options for Northwest Georgia residents.
The Fountains in Calhoun boasts a movie theater, full service dining area with staff executive chef, a movie theater, a beauty salon and barber shop, and a 24/7 bistro.
Maintaining the hotel or resort feel, The Fountains boasts personal housekeeping, transportation to shopping and eating, community fishing pond, a full calendar with activities and events, intimate private dining rooms for parties or special events, a library and media center, large outdoor covered patios, non-denominational church services, outdoor raised gardening beds with a shed, and much more.
Private rooms at The Fountains boast large bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as kitchenettes.
On the healthcare end, the facility offers daily wellness checks and an onsite medical doctor, podiatry services, onsite physical, as well as speech, medication management and diabetic monitoring and occupational pet therapy.
Memory care for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients is also part of what The Fountains offers, with caregivers and kitchen staff alike fully trained in specialized care within the first day of employment.
“We believe that your loved one is uniquely created by God and because of that, they have unique values and needs,” The Fountains says in one of the facility’s mission statements. “We will always get to know our residents on a personal level so that we can provide them with the absolute finest care available.”
For more information about The Fountains call 706-659-1108 in Calhoun, 770-462-2062 in Cartersville.