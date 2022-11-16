Synthica Energy, LLC announced today they will be opening their newest facility in Rome and Floyd County, Georgia in the Northwest Regional Industrial Park. 

The Northwest Regional Industrial Park is a jointly owned park between Gordon County and Floyd County. Jesse Vaughn, Chairman of the Gordon Floyd Joint Development Authority, is pleased with the announcement. “It is always a good day when jobs and capital investment come to our area, and I know our regional manufacturers look forward to working with them as they start production."

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In