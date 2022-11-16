Members of the Gordon-Floyd Joint Development Authority sign off on a measure Wednesday bringing in Synthica Energy to the Northwest Regional Industrial Park in the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce meeting room.
Blake Silvers
Synthica Energy
Northwest Regional Industrial Park which borders Calhoun Highway and West Hermitage Road in Shannon. Two large Ball facilities are to the west of the property.
Synthica Energy, LLC announced today they will be opening their newest facility in Rome and Floyd County, Georgia in the Northwest Regional Industrial Park.
The Northwest Regional Industrial Park is a jointly owned park between Gordon County and Floyd County. Jesse Vaughn, Chairman of the Gordon Floyd Joint Development Authority, is pleased with the announcement. “It is always a good day when jobs and capital investment come to our area, and I know our regional manufacturers look forward to working with them as they start production."
The Synthica Floyd facility will apply an anaerobic digestion process to organic industrial byproducts to produce renewable natural gas that will be utilized by industrial gas customers. Regional manufacturers will provide the industrial byproducts that would otherwise go into landfills.
“We have been working with the Rome Floyd County Development Authority over the last year to secure this site for our facility, and are excited to bring our innovative biofuels solution to the Northwest Georgia market,” said Sam Schutte, Chief Executive Officer at Synthica Energy.
The natural gas created is injected into the existing natural gas pipeline system and distributed throughout the network. Synthica’s mission is to reduce landfill organics, increase recycling, and create an accessible solution to dispose of food and organic waste, while benefiting both producers and their communities.
“Local and regional manufacturers who have a zero-landfill policy will benefit from having a digester in Northwest Georgia and will save on transportation costs as they currently have to truck materials for hours for disposal in an environmentally friendly way. Synthica Energy is a welcome addition to our industrial base and corporate community,” said Missy Kendrick, President of the Rome Floyd County Development Authority.
The Ohio-based company has other facilities in development across the United States. The Kentucky plant, Synthica Lebanon Junction, uses organic waste from bourbon distilleries and other businesses in the food and beverage industry. Synthica Floyd will invest $38,250,000 and create 15 jobs with an average hourly wage of $43.00.
The Gordon Floyd Joint Development Authority worked with Tamara Brock of the Existing Industry and Regional Recruitment team at the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and Elyse Davis, Georgia Power, on the location.