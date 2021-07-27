The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present a State of Industry Workforce Summit Event on Thursday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Calhoun Performing Arts Center, 520 Oothcalooga St., in downtown Calhoun.
AdventHealth Gordon is the signature sponsor of the event, which will feature a panel of five guest speakers. Garrett Nudd, Director of Marketing and Communications at AdventHealth Gordon and President of the AdventHealth Gordon Foundation, will facilitate.
“Gordon County, like many other communities, is experiencing a great need for job seekers in all business sectors,” said Chamber President Kathy Johnson. “The chamber has decided to focus the 2021 State of Industry on a workforce conversation. The event will begin with an outside gathering for coffee and cookies provided by Java Joy that highlights the work experience of some exceptional workforce partners.”
Java Joy was the 2020 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Winner, receiving $100,000 to continue expansion efforts across the country while continuing to serve friends and neighbors in Georgia.
“In consideration of the national health crisis, the chamber will partner with the Gordon County Health Department as it puts staff on site to provide free COVID immunizations,” Johnson said. “The vaccination station will be open in the lobby throughout the event.”
The Summit also will feature a panel discussion including representatives from five business sectors: education, healthcare, industry, service and business. Each panelist will speak on their subject topic, respond to questions from the chamber board, and then accept questions from the audience.
Brooke Cudd will represent Chick-fil-A Calhoun and speak about Service. Andrea Harper will represent the Georgia Association of Manufacturers and speak on the topic of Industry. Patrick Ledford will speak about Education, representing the Georgia Department of Education. Mike Murrill, President of AdventHealth Gordon, will speak about Healthcare, while Daniela Perry speaks on Business Topics, representing the Georgia Chamber and Foundation.
A video featuring Georgia Northwestern Technical College President Heidi Peplum will be included in the event, with its subject topic being the college’s new workforce training program.
AdventHealth Gordon is the signature sponsor of the Summit, which is also supported by other companies and organizations. Sponsors at the President’s Circle level include Engineered Floors, First Bank of Calhoun, Georgia Power, Gordon County, HMTX Industries, Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries, and Starr-Mathews. Sponsors at the Engineer’s Circle level include Calhoun-Gordon Council for a Literate Community, City of Calhoun, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, North Georgia E.M.C., and Nourison.
Innovator’s Circle sponsors are Calhoun City Schools, Fox System, Inc., Georgia Farm Bureau, Gordon County Schools, Liberty Tire Recycling, and Momon Construction. Dodd Machine and Tool is a Manager’s Circle sponsor.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.