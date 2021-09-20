State and local unemployment numbers continue to trend downward.
Both over the last month, as well as compared to this time a year ago, jobless claims in Gordon County have fallen significantly, and state officials say there are still more jobs to fill.
"Job growth will become stagnant if we don’t fill the hundreds of thousands of jobs that we currently have open right now," Ga. Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said. "The unemployment rate is calculated by dividing the number of unemployed by the number of people in the labor force and that includes both the unemployed and the employed. We are not seeing the number of Georgians rejoin the labor force at the same pace as we are seeing employers post jobs and we are taking an in-depth look at why."
Locally, there were 222 claims for unemployment insurance in Gordon County in August, down 36% from 347 in July and down 83% from 1,303 for the same time in 2020.
Statewide, August numbers continue to show a yearlong trend of a falling unemployment rate, down from 3.7% to 3.5% over the last month, and down 7% a year ago. The rate is down over a point from six months ago when 4.8% state unemployment was reported in February.
According to the Governor's Office, Georgia's labor force was up 3,885 over the month to 5,174,352, with the number of employed rising 15,686 in August to 4,992,696. The number of unemployed individuals reported was down 11,801 to 181,656 during the same period, with initial claims down 10,939 (19%) from July to August to 47,872, and down 199,751 (81%) over the year statewide. The number of unemployed Georgia's fell to 182,000, fell below the pre-pandemic level of 187,000.
"Georgians are getting back to work and our economy continues to beat expectations,"Gov. Brian P. Kemp said. "The Peach State now has fewer people unemployed than we did before the pandemic. This milestone is a testament to the resiliency of Georgia's job creators and our efforts to protect both lives and livelihoods over the last eighteen months. Since May, the state has seen a gain of over 71,000 jobs, and we've replaced eighty-three percent of the jobs lost during the first months of the pandemic last year."
Regionally, across the Northwest Georgia Workforce Development Area, the falling rates were similar to local and state numbers, falling nearly 27% over the last four weeks and nearly 84% over the last twelve months.
For the latest state and local unemployment information, visit dol.georgia.gov. To see the Department of Labor job postings, visit employgeorgia.com.