Stark Carpet partners with chamber leaders

On Thursday Gordon Chamber met with team members of Stark Carpet to engage in conversation about the company’s commitment to Calhoun and celebrate the existing industry’s expanded footprint to 400,000-square-feet of industrial space.
Discussion took place regarding Stark’s pledge to increase engagement in Chamber committees as well as throughout Calhoun-Gordon County. An official ribbon cutting took place at 11:30 a.m. with Stark’s corporate and local leadership, employees, local officials, and Chamber Representatives. Following that event, Stark hosted a luncheon for the group of nearly 50 attendees.
In 1998, Stark created over 120 jobs in Georgia to handle their growing business. Brothers John and Steven Stark decided to move much of the inventory to a 133,000 s/f warehouse in Calhoun, Georgia. Since then, the Calhoun facility has expanded to just over 410,000 square feet encompassing three buildings. That expansion paved the way for the growth of the Rug Department and Broadloom Inventory Operation.
The facility also is now the home of STARK's several corporate department’s such as Accounts Receivables, Customer Service and Ecommerce as well as a photo studio. Today, Stark operates 400,000 plus square feet of space off Boling Industrial Way in Calhoun, Georgia and employs 265 in Calhoun and 650 nationwide. In 2023, Stark will celebrate 25 years of operation in Calhoun.
STARK is a premier design industry partner for luxury residential and hospitality carpeting projects. For more information contact: Vicki Defalco, VP of Human Resources by email at vdefalco@starkcarpet.com.