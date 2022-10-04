Stark Carpet partners with chamber leaders

Stark Carpet holds a ribbon cutting at its Calhoun facility. 

 Gordon Chamber

On Thursday Gordon Chamber met with team members of Stark Carpet to engage in conversation about the company’s commitment to Calhoun and celebrate the existing industry’s expanded footprint to 400,000-square-feet of industrial space.

Discussion took place regarding Stark’s pledge to increase engagement in Chamber committees as well as throughout Calhoun-Gordon County. An official ribbon cutting took place at 11:30 a.m. with Stark’s corporate and local leadership, employees, local officials, and Chamber Representatives. Following that event, Stark hosted a luncheon for the group of nearly 50 attendees.

