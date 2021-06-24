Shaw to hold all-day hiring event June 25 in Dalton

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. has announced an all-day hiring event this Friday, June 25, at its all-new Career Center, now located at 2208 South Hamilton St. in Dalton.
Recruiters will be onsite from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. ready to discuss openings across Northwest Georgia, including Creelers, Machine Operators and Lift Truck Operators.
The company reports to have open full and part-time positions offering both 8 and 12 hour shifts.
The new Shaw Career Center officially opened its doors in April and these new headquarters will service much of the training, development and onboarding requirements for new employees. The center will be equipped with multiple conference rooms, used to conduct meetings, interviews and new-hire orientations for salaried and hourly associates.
The new Northwest Georgia facility will allow the company’s Talent Acquisition team to service the local community with application assistance and prepare individuals for ongoing employment opportunities with Shaw. Walk-in services are available beginning
July 7.
“This will be a massive, all-day hiring event complete with refreshments and intentionally designed to accommodate a variety of schedules and circumstances,” explains Lucia Cook, director of talent acquisition for Shaw Industries. “Stop by on your time, when it’s convenient for you and your family to discuss our many career opportunities. Come experience a culture where you can bring your whole self to work at a company willing to invest in your future.”
For more information on how to begin a promising new career at Shaw Industries, please contact the Career Center directly at 706-532-JOBS (5627) or visit the company website at shawinc.com/careers.