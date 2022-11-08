Shaw’s Tim Baucom and Vance Bell recognized among most influential leaders in Georgia

Tim Baucom and Vance Bell have been featured in the Georgia 500 list.

 Contributed

Shaw Industries Group Inc. president and CEO Tim Baucom and Vance Bell, former CEO and current chairman of the board, were featured in the inaugural “Georgia 500” published by Georgia Trend magazine.

The “Georgia 500” is a comprehensive list of influential local leaders across Georgia who are driving the state’s successful economy year after year.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In