Shaw’s Tim Baucom and Vance Bell recognized among most influential leaders in Georgia

Shaw Industries Group Inc. president and CEO Tim Baucom and Vance Bell, former CEO and current chairman of the board, were featured in the inaugural “Georgia 500” published by Georgia Trend magazine.
The “Georgia 500” is a comprehensive list of influential local leaders across Georgia who are driving the state’s successful economy year after year.
Georgia Trend is the magazine of Georgia business, politics and economic development and is the only statewide business publication. The magazine created the list after extensively evaluating nominees from a multitude of sectors across the state.
Baucom joined Shaw in 1992 and has a proven track record of innovation and leadership in sales, marketing and strategic planning across multiple departments and divisions, including leading Shaw’s commercial and residential divisions. Prior to Shaw, Baucom spent 11 years at DuPont where he began his now 40-year career in the flooring industry. Baucom has served as president since April 2019 and was additionally named CEO in April 2021.
Bell began his remarkable career with Shaw in 1975 where he held leadership positions in sales and marketing, international business and operations, prior to becoming CEO in 2006. Bell has been heavily involved in industry, civic and community leadership roles, including with the Carpet and Rug Institute, the Scheller College of Business at Georgia Tech, the Dalton State College Foundation Board and the Northwest Georgia Community Foundation, among others. In April 2022, Bell officially retired from the company and assumed the outside role of chairman of the board.
“Thanks to both Tim and Vance’s leadership, Shaw is not only one of the world’s largest flooring providers, but also a pillar in all the areas we serve,” said Mike Fromm, Shaw’s chief human resources officer. “They have paved the way for generations of Shaw associates to continue to create a better future for our people, customers and communities. Their passion, prowess and talent are invaluable to our organization, and I am honored to work alongside them.”