Shaw’s St. Jude Heroes Team breaks fundraising record at the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

Shaw is celebrating another record-breaking fundraising year at the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend. 181 Shaw associates, customers, vendors and others partnered together to raise more than $467,000 to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its life-saving mission.

 Contributed

Shaw Industries Group Inc. reports its St. Jude Memphis Marathon Team has raised more than $467,000 and counting to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The team’s extraordinary efforts broke the previous record of $328,904 set by Shaw in 2021 for the most money raised by a single team during race weekend.

