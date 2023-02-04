Shaw’s onboarding program for new associates recognized by Human Capital Management Excellence Awards

Shaw has been recognized by Human Capital Management for its new associate onboarding program.

Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Shaw) won a coveted Bronze Human Capital Management Excellence Award for Foundations, its onboarding program for new associates.

The Brandon Hall Group, an independent human capital management research and analyst firm, judged and determined award winners. Entries were evaluated by a panel of independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives, based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

