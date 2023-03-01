Shaw’s Ingrid Redmon Recognized with a Women MAKE Award

Shaw Industries’ Ingrid Redmon, director of project management, has been named a 2023 Women MAKE Awards Honoree.

 Shaw Industries Group

The Manufacturing Institute -- the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers -- announced that Shaw Industries’ Ingrid Redmon, director of project management, has been named a 2023 Women MAKE Awards Honoree.

This annual national awards program honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the C-suite.

