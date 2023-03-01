Shaw’s Ingrid Redmon Recognized with a Women MAKE Award

The Manufacturing Institute -- the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers -- announced that Shaw Industries’ Ingrid Redmon, director of project management, has been named a 2023 Women MAKE Awards Honoree.
This annual national awards program honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the C-suite.
“The Manufacturing Institute is advocating for women and creating a better future for our industry– I am honored and humbled to be recognized by the Institute,” said Redmon. “I am passionate about mentoring and preparing the next generation of diverse leaders in manufacturing because unique perspectives are often the ones that make others think differently and help drive impactful change.”
Redmon began her career with Shaw 23 years ago and since then, has worked in a variety of roles in manufacturing, marketing, sales and information technology. She has been a true change-maker with a passion for results and has catalyzed innovation for Shaw and its customers. Additionally, Redmon has been an avid champion for diversity and inclusion. She was a founding member of Conexión, Shaw’s Hispanic and Latino associate resource group, and helped build a corporate mentoring program that helps develop talented women at Shaw.
"Ingrid's versatility is a testament to her ability to adapt to changing circumstances and contribute in diverse capacities," said Torrance Ford, vice president of talent management for Shaw. "She exemplifies the robust career path that manufacturing offers and with every role she has served in, she has left a lasting mark on our organization. Ingrid's unique skill set and passion for learning make her an invaluable asset to our team."
The Women MAKE Awards honor exceptional women in manufacturing and motivate them to mentor the next generation through an annual awards gala and associated leadership training program. On April 20, the Manufacturing Institute will recognize 130 recipients of the Women MAKE Awards in Washington, D.C. The evening will highlight each Honoree and Emerging Leader’s story, including their leadership and accomplishments in manufacturing.