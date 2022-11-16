Shaw receives 2022 St. Jude Organizational Support Award

Shaw Industries has been awarded the 2022 St. Jude Organizational Support Award, which recognizes a partner who has found innovative ways to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

 Contributed

Shaw Industries Group Inc. has been awarded the 2022 St. Jude Organizational Support Award, which recognizes a partner who has found innovative ways to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through employee participation and an array of fundraising programs.

This award highlights the numerous ways Shaw has supported St. Jude including:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In