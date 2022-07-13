Shaw named to 2022 ‘50 Best Companies to Sell For’ list

For the 19th consecutive year, Shaw Industries has been named to Selling Power’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For list. This year, the company is proud to be ranked #10 and the highest ranked flooring company.
“Our sales force has proven time and time again its ability to adapt to evolving market needs,” said Tim Baucom, Shaw president and CEO. “Their success is a testament to Shaw’s culture of continuous learning and our organization’s commitment to developing high-performing sales associates. We are honored to be recognized for these efforts and will continue to innovate our products, processes and programs to ensure our sales teams are set up for success.”
The Shaw sales team is made up of approximately 1,200 associates across the globe. Thanks to Shaw’s award-winning training initiatives paired with its culture of inclusivity, innovation and success, 90% of the sales force have been with the company for more than two years. Shaw offers associates a variety of customized learning resources to support career development and growth.
Selling Power magazine is the leading publication for sales professionals, providing insights and strategies for success in sales management. For the past 22 years, Selling Power has ranked and identified the best companies to sell for.
Representing a broad group of companies, the ranking factors include compensation and benefits; hiring, sales training and sales enablement; and customer retention.