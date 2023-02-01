Shaw named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023

Shaw has been named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for 2023 by Newsweek.

 Contributed

Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Shaw) has been named to America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek.

With research conducted by Plant-A Insights, the study reviewed more than 350,000 employers to find the top 1,000 companies who employees report are fostering a diverse workplace.

