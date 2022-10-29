Shaw named a 2022 Shipper of Choice by FreightWaves

Shaw was recently named a 2022 Shipper of Choice by FreightWaves, in partnership with TriumphPay. Shaw is among 25 leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers that demonstrate efficient supply chain through excellent service provider partnerships.

 Contributed

Shaw Industries Group Inc. has been named a 2022 Shipper of Choice by FreightWaves, in partnership with TriumphPay.

This award recognizes manufacturers, distributors and retailers that demonstrate efficient supply chain through excellent service provider partnerships. Shaw is a back-to-back recipient of this award, standing out this year for high driver retention rates and providing exemplary support for front-line associates.

