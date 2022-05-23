Shaw named a 2022 Halo Award winner for St. Jude Cushion Program

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) and the Shaw Cushion Program for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been named the 2022 Halo Award Silver winner in the Consumer Activated Corporate Donation category by Engage for Good.
For every square yard of cushion sold through the program, 18 cents is donated directly to St. Jude - nine cents from Shaw that’s matched by the retailer when the consumer upgrades their cushion purchase. Since 2013, the program has been extremely successful, amounting to more than $7 million in donations to support the life-saving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.
“As we celebrate our 10-year partnership with St. Jude, it is humbling to be recognized alongside the research hospital by Engage for Good,” said Jon England, Shaw’s vice president of enterprise accessories. “Thanks to the continued support of our retail partners, we have been able to take this program to new heights year after year, even engaging homeowners in the life-changing purpose behind these products. On behalf of all of Shaw, we are incredibly honored to be recognized as a 2022 Halo Award winner.”
The Halo Awards are North America’s highest honor for corporate social impact initiatives that showcase outstanding consumer engagement or employee engagement efforts. This marks the 20th year that Engage for Good has rewarded businesses and nonprofits with Halo Awards for doing well by doing good. A total of 20 category awards were given out to programs judged as the best corporate social impact campaigns of 2021 at the Engage for Good Conference in Atlanta, Ga. on May 18, 2022.
“With the world facing such enormous manmade and natural crises, Halo Award-winning campaigns remind us of the tremendous positive impact companies can have in combating societal problems,” said Engage for Good President David Hessekiel.
To learn more about Shaw’s Cushion for St. Jude Program, along with the many other ways Shaw supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, visit shawfloors.com/stjude.