Shaw named a 2022 Candidate Experience Award winner

Shaw Industries has been recognized by the Talent Board Candidate Experience  Awards for its enhanced recruiting and candidate experience. 

 Shaw Industries

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. has been recognized by the Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards for its enhanced recruiting and candidate experience. Based on feedback from more than 130,000 candidates, Shaw ranked 35th among 130 North American companies.

Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience with industry benchmarks that highlight accountability, fairness and business impact.

