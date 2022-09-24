Shaw named a 2022 Candidate Experience Award winner

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. has been recognized by the Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards for its enhanced recruiting and candidate experience. Based on feedback from more than 130,000 candidates, Shaw ranked 35th among 130 North American companies.
Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience with industry benchmarks that highlight accountability, fairness and business impact.
Award-winning companies were identified through a comprehensive data analysis based on their job candidates’ satisfaction survey scores. The final analysis included four key questions that had a significant impact on determining the winners:
The candidates’ overall ranking of their candidate experience
Whether they would reapply to the organization in the future
Whether they would refer other job seekers to the organization in the future
How the candidates would change their business relationship status with the organization going forward based on their experience
Shaw Industries recognizes that the future success of its business relies upon obtaining and retaining superb talent. As the company continues to grow its teams, its talent acquisition strategy is committed to a tailored, fair and focused candidate engagement effort.
“Shaw strives for an environment where every associate feels empowered, accountable, safe and supported and we extend this intent to the candidate experience,” stated Lucia Cook, director of talent acquisition at Shaw. “Creating a better future for our associates, customers and communities begins during our talent acquisition efforts. My team and I are honored to be candidates’ first experience with Shaw’s award-winning culture.”
Shaw invites prospective candidates to experience its phenomenal talent acquisition efforts by visiting shawinc.jobs.