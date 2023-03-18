Shaw named 2022 Health @Work Award Winner by ComPsych

 Contributed

ComPsych — the world’s largest provider of behavioral health and well-being services—recognized Shaw Industries with the Trailblazer Award as part of its 2022 Health Work Awards. This annual awards program recognizes organizations with innovative, multi-platform programs that support the health and well-being of their employees. The Trailblazer Award is specifically awarded for the most creative approach to technology, care, engagement or administration.

ComPsych is a longtime benefit partner with Shaw, supporting the company’s Employee Assistance Program. Shaw’s EAP provides associates with confidential emotional support, work and lifestyle support, legal guidance, financial resources, digital support, interactive digital tools and more. These services are free to participants and available 24/7.

