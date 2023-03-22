Shaw-manufactured resilient now eligible for recycling through its re[TURN] Reclamation Program

Shaw is pleased to announce that recycling of resilient products manufactured at Plant RP in Ringgold, GA, is now included in the re[TURN] Reclamation Program. And as part of Shaw's Environmental Guarantee, we will pick up the material (for a 5,000 square foot minimum) at no charge to the customer.

 Contributed

Shaw Industries Group, Inc., announces Shaw Plant RP resilient products (both LVT and SPC) are now recyclable through the re[TURN] Reclamation Program.

And as part of the Environmental Guarantee, Shaw promises to pick up Shaw-manufactured resilient for recycling at the end of its first life on the floor at no cost to the customer (for a 5,000 square foot minimum).

