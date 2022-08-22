Shaw Industries Vice President of Global Sustainability & Innovation Kellie Ballew named finalist for Reuters Events Responsible Business Awards 2022

 Contributed

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. announces that Vice President of Global Sustainability and Innovation Kellie Ballew has been named a finalist for the Reuters Events Responsible Business Awards 2022 in the Sustainability Trailblazer category.

The Award will go to an outstanding business leader that has demonstrated inspiring, motivational, and passionate leadership to their team, company or sector, and has a clear commitment to long-term impacts.

