Shaw Industries Vice President of Global Sustainability & Innovation Kellie Ballew named finalist for Reuters Events Responsible Business Awards 2022

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. announces that Vice President of Global Sustainability and Innovation Kellie Ballew has been named a finalist for the Reuters Events Responsible Business Awards 2022 in the Sustainability Trailblazer category.
The Award will go to an outstanding business leader that has demonstrated inspiring, motivational, and passionate leadership to their team, company or sector, and has a clear commitment to long-term impacts.
Ballew has ample examples of driving innovation, manufacturing excellence and collaboration throughout her 25-year career at Shaw. Sentiments shared by Shaw President & CEO Tim Baucom highlight the impact of her strategic influence within Shaw and beyond. “By leveraging market insights and deep technical expertise, Kellie Ballew serves as an internal consultant and subject matter expert for the enterprise—ensuring our sustainability strategy helps Shaw to create a better future and a better world – a world in which we collectively value and invest in the health, wellbeing, and success of all people and our planet.”
Baucom continues, “Her ability to adeptly assess trends, opportunities and risks to the business and develop a path forward with cross-functional collaboration are invaluable. And her influence extends well beyond Shaw. Kellie has been recognized locally, nationally and internationally for her contributions. She’s a sought-out advisor and speaker. Her keen ability to relate to a wide range of audiences and bring forth an easy-to-understand sustainability message is impressive and paramount to her success – and to Shaw’s success overall.”
Among Ballew’s many achievements, she holds multiple patents throughout the world, has invented sustainable manufacturing processes, and made a significant contribution to Shaw’s sustainable manufacturing in China.
She was an instrumental part of the development team for Shaw’s EcoWorx carpet tile, a PVC-free, recyclable product introduced in 1999. EcoWorx went on to become the industry’s first Cradle to Cradle Certified carpet tile, and Ballew has worked to embed Cradle to Cradle design principles in Shaw’s product development and manufacturing processes, which includes assessment of material health, product circularity, clean air and climate protection, water and soil stewardship, and social fairness.
What began with EcoWorx now permeates Shaw’s business – with almost 90% of the products Shaw manufactures now Cradle to Cradle Certified.
“It is an honor to be among the finalists for the Responsible Business Awards 2022 in the Sustainability Trailblazer category,” shared Ballew. “I have been extremely fortunate in my two-plus decades at Shaw to work in a variety of roles including global sustainability and innovation, manufacturing, product development, and technical sustainability. These roles provided the opportunity to connect with so many individuals at Shaw – and collaborate to push ourselves even further to design and manufacture products that keep people at the center of all we do. I am truly humbled to be among the shortlist of other Sustainability Trailblazers, and grateful to Shaw and all the talented people I have had the privilege to learn from and work with throughout my career.”