Shaw Industries sponsors Bright Spark 2022 Invention Challenge

The Bright Spark Invention Challenge is a free virtual entrepreneurial innovation competition for 4th-12th grade students, which encourages students to use the design thinking process to identify a real-world problem, empathize, ideate, and prototype a physical invention.

 Contributed

Bright Spark is pleased to announce that Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is a contributing sponsor for Bridge Innovate’s Bright Spark 2022 Invention Challenge.

The Bright Spark Invention Challenge is a free virtual entrepreneurial innovation competition for 4th-12th grade students hosted by Bridge Innovate, a management consultancy dedicated to fostering innovative leadership.

