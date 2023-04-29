Shaw Industries releases its 15th annual corporate sustainability report

 Contributed

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) has released its 15th annual corporate sustainability report, highlighting the company’s progress toward its goals in material health, clean air and climate protection, product circularity, water and soil stewardship and social fairness.

Through continuous improvement and innovation across the enterprise, Shaw is on track to optimize 100% of its products to Cradle to Cradle design principles and to achieve net-zero emissions in its enterprise operations by 2030.

