Shaw Industries named to Forbes 2022 list of best employers in Georgia

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. has been recognized as a Forbes Best-In-State Employer for Georgia 2022.
The company has been named to this prestigious list since the list’s inception. This year, Shaw was ranked 28th, a testament to the company’s continued commitment to excellence for its associates.
“Each day more than 20,000 talented Shaw associates come together to create a better future for our people, the communities we are connected to and the customers that we serve,” says Torrance Ford, vice president of talent management. “They are the key to our continued success, and we are so appreciative of all that they do to make Shaw an award-winning organization. With 75 percent of our associates based in Georgia, it is an honor to be recognized as one of the best employers in our home state.”
This recognition is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. America’s Best-In-State Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 70,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the USA. Direct and indirect employee recommendations were evaluated on a state level.
Respondents were asked to rate their employers on a variety of criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and diversity.