Shaw Industries named to Forbes 2022 list of best employers in Georgia

Shaw Industries has been recognized as a Forbes Best-In-State Employer for Georgia 2022, ranking at 28 on the list.

 Contributed

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. has been recognized as a Forbes Best-In-State Employer for Georgia 2022.

The company has been named to this prestigious list since the list’s inception. This year, Shaw was ranked 28th, a testament to the company’s continued commitment to excellence for its associates.

