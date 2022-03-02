Shaw Industries Group, Inc. has been named a 2022 Training APEX Award winner by Training magazine.
Ranked as the highest flooring manufacturer on the list, Shaw’s excellence in comprehensive training and workforce development is further recognized as leading the industry. Shaw has proudly been named to this list for 18 consecutive years, a testament to the company’s commitment to continuous learning and development.
Shaw’s efforts are tied to specific, measurable business goals with training focused on process improvement, innovation, diversity and inclusion, and relevant best practices, while also providing individual growth and development opportunities.
“Shaw remains committed to investing in the growth and development of our people over the course of their entire careers,” says Torrance Ford, vice president of talent management. “It is an honor to receive the Training APEX award again, and this further demonstrates our long-term commitment to ensure our talent can adapt to the accelerating pace of change in the world.”
Training APEX, formerly Training Top 100, ranks companies’ commitment to and success with employer-sponsored training and development programs. The 2022 Training APEX ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including training investment, scope of training programs provided and how closely development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives.
“We salute these best-in-class organizations for their laser-focused commitment to learning and development, their brilliance in continuing to successfully deliver training despite the ongoing pandemic, and their unwavering belief that Training Matters—and not only can it change the world, but transform it,” says Lorri Freifeld, Training magazine editor-in-chief.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a catalyst for innovation and lasting change in Shaw’s approach to Learning and Development. Out of necessity, the team transitioned the majority of its programs to virtual formats. In doing so, the company significantly increased training participation (as high as 50 percent) within our global sales organization, created gamified sales training that drove business results, leveraged virtual reality to reduce waste and successfully transitioned more than 6,000 operations associates to online safety training. Shaw consistently challenged the outdated notion that virtual training is less engaging than in person learning, and is committed to leveraging these programs long after COVID-19.
