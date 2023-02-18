Shaw Industries named a 2023 Training APEX Award Winner by Training Magazine

For the 19th consecutive year, Shaw Industries has been named a Training APEX Award winner by Training Magazine. This year, Shaw is proud to be the highest ranked flooring manufacturer on this prestigious list.

 Contributed

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. has been named a 2023 Training APEX Award winner by Training magazine.

Once again ranked as the highest flooring manufacturer on the list, Shaw creates an environment where associates can pursue their passions through a wide range of career disciplines and gives them the tools and resources to succeed.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In