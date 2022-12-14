Shaw Industries enrolls In WELL Equity Rating to advance diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility efforts

Shaw Industries has enrolled to pursue the new WELL Equity Rating developed by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The WELL Equity Rating is designed to help organizations act on their diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI) and accessibility goals and improve company culture and employee health.

 Contributed

