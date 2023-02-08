Shaw Industries announces acquisition of Watershed Solar

Shaw Industries has completed the purchase of a controlling interest in Watershed Solar LLC. (Watershed Solar). With this transaction now complete, Watershed Solar and Watershed Geo will operate as Watershed Geo -- providing innovative, sustainable solutions to its customer base of large utilities, government agencies and global industries.

 Contributed

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. announces it has completed the purchase of a controlling interest in Watershed Solar LLC. (Watershed Solar).

Watershed Solar provides patented renewable energy solutions. The technology, branded PowerCap, supplies low profile, high output solar arrays on top of landfills, coal ash closures, and rooftops -- turning liabilities or underused spaces into renewable energy assets.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In