Shaw Hiring Center opens in Calhoun

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. has announced the opening of a new hiring center in Calhoun as the company creates a more accessible hiring process for candidates in the area. The facility opened to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 380 S. Industrial Blvd.
Shaw is ramping up its hiring efforts for a number of manufacturing and distribution positions with various shift options, including part-time and seasonal opportunities. Those interested in beginning a career with Shaw are encouraged to visit the center where a recruiter can share more details about the company, benefits and jobs available.
“Following the success of our hiring center in Cartersville, we are excited to offer this latest hiring center to potential associates in Calhoun,” said Lucia Cook, director of talent acquisition at Shaw. “Associates that have visited the hiring center in Cartersville are raving about the ease of applying, interviewing and getting hired all in the same day. We are proud to offer this enhanced experience to the Calhoun area. Come see what it is all about and join Shaw’s team in Calhoun!”
The Shaw Hiring Center will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For those unable to visit the new hiring center, visit shawinc.jobs to apply for jobs online.