Shaw Hiring Center opens in Calhoun

Shaw’s new Calhoun Hiring Center opened Tuesday, August 23. It is located at 380 S Industrial Blvd. and is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. has announced the opening of a new hiring center in Calhoun as the company creates a more accessible hiring process for candidates in the area. The facility opened to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 380 S. Industrial Blvd.

Shaw is ramping up its hiring efforts for a number of manufacturing and distribution positions with various shift options, including part-time and seasonal opportunities. Those interested in beginning a career with Shaw are encouraged to visit the center where a recruiter can share more details about the company, benefits and jobs available.

