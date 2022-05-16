Shaw announces 2022 Associate Dependent Scholarship Recipients

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. has announced the recipients of its 2022 Associate Dependent Scholarship. The company is investing in this group as part of its efforts to create a better future in the communities in which it operates.
Since 2019, when the company first introduced the Associate Dependent Scholarship program, it has awarded scholarships to more than 270 deserving high school student dependents of Shaw associates. The scholarship program has expanded, and Shaw is proud to grant 140 scholarships in 2022, more than any previous year.
“We are proud to support and uplift this next generation of innovators and change-makers in their journeys to create better futures,” said Catherine Smith, CSR communications and program manager. “These students are well on their way to making an impact in their communities. We can’t wait to see all the wonderful things they accomplish!”
From Georgia to California, Canada to Arizona, and the many places in between, these students are creating better futures for themselves, their families and their communities.
“Shaw extends its highest congratulations to the recipients of this year’s scholarship,” said Deanna Mathis, director of community outreach and corporate giving. “Thank you to all the promising students of Shaw associates who submitted entries showcasing their academic and community outreach achievements.”