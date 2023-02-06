Several projects set for airport in 2023

If all goes as planned, 2023 should see the start of several long-awaited projects at Calhoun's Tom B. David Airport.
"In the last year or so there's been a lot more going on at the Calhoun Airport than there probably has been in any single year in quite some time since the runway was extended," said Jim Rosencrance during his introduction of Airport Manager Dwight Albritton as featured speaker at a recent Rotary Club of Calhoun meeting.
Albritton gave members an update on several of the upcoming planned expansion projects that should be kicking off this year.
"We've been working on a lot of improvement projects at the airport over the last year," Albritton said.
One of the major projects recently completed at the airport was a replacement and upgrade of the runway lighting system.
"We went from the standard condescend bulbs to all-new LED lighting," Albritton said. "They are much brighter and much more energy efficient."
Albritton said when the original 1967 rotating beacon was replaced as part of the lighting upgrade, the unit had definitely given Calhoun and Gordon County citizens their money's worth.
"That same motor turned that beacon until the day it was taken down late last year," Albritton said. "One motor that was never replaced, and there had only ever been four bulbs in it to my knowledge."
One major project that is planned to begin sometime in the next couple of years is a long-awaited taxiway expansion.
"It currently only goes to the halfway point, which is in front of the terminal building," Albritton said.
A big reason a north taxiway expansion has been delayed has been for environmental reasons related to water that flows through the airport property.
"It's going to involve relocating a stream," Albritton said, adding that the preliminary design work for the project is complete. "We've got the preliminary EPA requirements and permits done."
Albritton said the taxiway expansion will be more safe and efficient for all involved.
"It's much safer for our pilots," he said, saying that at present, pilots have to back-taxi on the runway itself. "It becomes a little bit of a delay issue. If someone else comes in to land, you've got to wait for them to clear."
The expansion will also open up new buildable property that is currently not usable due to water issues.
"When they relocate this creek, this land will have to be raised and dried," Albritton said. "So the airport will gain area that could allow us to build new hangars and other facilities."
A pair of upcoming rehab and expansion projects are set to begin this year, including a complete repaving of both runway and taxiway.
"We will be hopefully opening bids in April to begin a complete repaving of the entire runway," Albritton said, adding that the last repaving was completed nearly 20 years ago during runway expansion. "In 2004 our runway was 3,600 feet long and 75 feet wide. We went to 5,000 feet long and 100 feet wide at that time, so we did a complete repaving."
Som local dollars will be used on the $4.3 million project, but the bulk will be paid with federal funds.
"That is 95% paid with federal dollars, so the local community only has to pay 5%," Albritton said.
Another project set to begin this year is a ramp expansion from the terminal towards Highway 41.
"That will enable us to put four large hangars around it," Albritton said. "Over the years at the airport we have grown and added additional airplanes. When I started we had about 28 airplanes, and now we have 121 now."
Albritton said the airport currently doesn't have any hangars wider than 60 feet. By adding a larger hangars, Albritton says the airport hopes to attract additional large aircraft and possibly businesses that service aircraft looking to base themselves in Calhoun.
Once the ramp project is complete, the airport will seek out business partners who would then lease a piece of adjoining property and build their own large hangar to suit. Such a lease would be structured to return the any hangars built back to the airport after a set number of years, saving taxpayers the cost to build, according to Albritton.
There is no shortage of interest in pilots interested in filling hangars at Tom B. David Airport, according to Albritton.
"I've always had a waiting list for hangars, since shortly after I took over at the airport," Albritton said. "I've got a waiting list for small T-hangars for 18 people today with deposits already paid."
This year, the airport is looking to add two more rows of the smaller T-hangars in order to eliminate the wait list and get additional revenue coming in.
"That will be 18 more buying our fuel here, 18 more contributing to our tax base, and potentially contributing to our job numbers," Albritton said.
Additionally, three 60 by 60-foot hangars are planned for aircraft that are slightly too large for a 44 by 36-foot T-hangar.
Finally, one privately funded project set for 2023 is being funded by High Line Helicopters on an airport-owned facility -- A former heading and air conditioning business building that more recently housed Calhoun Police Department detectives.
"They have majorly renovated it, and it's going to be their national headquarters," Albritton said. "They're moving in from two other places. They own about 15 helicopters that are used for various types of work across the country."
Additionally, the company will build a 12,000-square-foot hangar next to their headquarters.
Each year, the airport also host public events such as the annual Wings and Wheels Fly-in and Car Show that in the past as attracted up to 3,000 visitors, 200 registered show cars, and around 100 aircraft.
"That's my favorite event every year, because everyone in Calhoun gets to come see their airport," Albritton said.
Wings and Wheels usually takes place sometime in spring, with this year's event schedule yet to be released.
Albritton said he also encourages members of the community to visit the facility during regular hours, as well as field trips from local school kids.
"It belongs to the people of Calhoun and Gordon County, and I love to see them out there," he said.