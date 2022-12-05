Senator Hufstetler visits AdventHealth Gordon

State Senator Chuck Hufstetler (center) and Georgia Hospital Association's Anna Adams (right) with AdventHealth administrators during a recent Gordon County visit. 

 AdventHealth Gordon

Senator Chuck Hufstetler and Anna Adams, executive vice president for external affairs of the Georgia Hospital Association, recently visited and toured AdventHealth Gordon, led by the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Joseph Joyave, MD.

Chris Self, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon, Steve Gotshall, chief financial officer of AdventHealth Gordon, and Jeni Ingersoll, chief people officer of the AdventHealth Southeast Region, also accompanied Senator Hufstetler and Adams through the hospital. They visited the progressive care unit, emergency department, cath lab, The Baby Place, Edna Owens Breast Center, intensive care unit and med/surg unit.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In