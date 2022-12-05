Senator Hufstetler visits AdventHealth Gordon

Senator Chuck Hufstetler and Anna Adams, executive vice president for external affairs of the Georgia Hospital Association, recently visited and toured AdventHealth Gordon, led by the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Joseph Joyave, MD.
Chris Self, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon, Steve Gotshall, chief financial officer of AdventHealth Gordon, and Jeni Ingersoll, chief people officer of the AdventHealth Southeast Region, also accompanied Senator Hufstetler and Adams through the hospital. They visited the progressive care unit, emergency department, cath lab, The Baby Place, Edna Owens Breast Center, intensive care unit and med/surg unit.
Senator Hufstetler has represented the 52nd district in the Georgia State Senate since 2012, representing Floyd, Bartow, Gordon and part of Chattooga counties. He is one of the few Georgia state senators with a background in health care as he currently works at AdventHealth Redmond as an anesthetist. The group walked through the hospital and spoke about themes and challenges in the ever-changing world of health care.
“It was an honor to have Senator Hufstelter here at our hospital to see first-hand the impact our state government has on local health care in Gordon County. We appreciate his work and ongoing advocacy as both a public servant and a career health care professional,” said Self.