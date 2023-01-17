Second Calhoun Chick-fil-A location could soon be a reality

A parcel of land between Walgreen's and Red Bud Liquor across from Arby's is a potential target location for a second Calhoun Chick-fil-A store. 

 Blake Silvers

The largely underdeveloped Red Bud Road area around the Interstate 75 exit may soon get an additional food option. 

Several City and County officials confirmed Tuesday evening that a deal to bring a second Calhoun Chick-fil-A location to the area near Walgreen's is currently in the evaluation stage. 

