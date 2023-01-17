Second Calhoun Chick-fil-A location could soon be a reality

The largely underdeveloped Red Bud Road area around the Interstate 75 exit may soon get an additional food option.
Several City and County officials confirmed Tuesday evening that a deal to bring a second Calhoun Chick-fil-A location to the area near Walgreen's is currently in the evaluation stage.
"To my knowledge, they are still going trough their due diligence," City Administrator Paul Worley said. "I don't think they have purchased the property yet, but yes ... they are looking at a location on Red Bud Road."
As with any real estate transaction, a deal can take time.
"I hope it comes but everything has to work out first before it's a done deal," Worley said.
Mayor Jimmy Palmer confirmed the survey process is underway, and developers are currently seeking an easement from Walgreen's to move the process forward.
"Hopefully it will be done soon," Palmer said. "They said once they start it will move quickly."
Palmer said he was initially contacted by a group about the project, and facilitated a jumping off point for discussions.
"The engineering group go in touch with me, and we set up a meeting with Community Development," Palmer said, adding that at the moment the aforementioned easement is the first hurdle in the process, as well as the necessary processes with the Georgia Department of Transportation that comes along with this type of project with state highway access.
The most likely target for the project seems to be the parcel of land between Walgreen's and Red Bud Liquor at 1105 Red Bud Road that sits caddy corner to Arby's. That property is currently owned by Hamilton Medical Center, who has its new Calhoun campus behind the property off Curtis Parkway.
County Commissioner Bruce Potts also mentioned the potential project during his Commissioner's Report Tuesday night, lending further credibility to the longstanding rumor.
As for Chick-fil-A, when the Calhoun Times reached out to the company last week, no confirmation was given.
"While we hope to serve the Calhoun community in the future, we cannot confirm a location at this time," Jackson Spalding public relations representative Brownlee Hopkins said on behalf of the company.