ReWorx Hybrid Flooring receives silver 2023 Edison Award

At the 2023 Edison Awards ceremony, ReWorx hybrid flooring won silver in the post-consumer recycled material category.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. announces that its ReWorx hybrid flooring won silver in the post-consumer recycled material category at the 2023 Edison Award event held April 20.

Now in its 36th year, The Edison Awards is an annual competition honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation. ReWorx was selected from almost 400 nominations.

