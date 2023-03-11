ReWorx hybrid flooring receives 2023 Edison Award

Shaw Industries’ ReWorx flooring is a 2023 Edison Award winning product. Available via all of Shaw’s commercial brands, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial and Shaw Contract, ReWorx is Cradle to Cradle Certified Bronze (v3.1) having been assessed for material health, product circularity, clean air and climate protection, water and soil stewardship and social fairness.

 Contributed

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. announces that its ReWorx flooring is a 2023 Edison Award winning product. During the awards ceremony on April 20, ReWorx will be recognized as either a gold, silver or bronze winner in the post-consumer recycled material category.

ReWorx hybrid flooring is made with 100 percent PET fiber, including a minimum of 20 post-consumer plastic bottles per 12” x 48” plank. With the durability of a hard surface and the comfort of a soft surface, it is designed to meet the performance expectations of a variety of end-use applications.

