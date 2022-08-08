Explore Gordon County LOGO

The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, 300 S. Wall St., welcomes Jill Barton Repp as its new Director of Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"We are delighted to have her on board. Jill is a graduate of Berry College and has deep roots in the community," the chamber said in a release.

