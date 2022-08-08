Repp named Conventions and Visitors Bureau Director From staff reports Aug 8, 2022 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Jill Barton Repp Explore Gordon County Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, 300 S. Wall St., welcomes Jill Barton Repp as its new Director of Convention and Visitors Bureau."We are delighted to have her on board. Jill is a graduate of Berry College and has deep roots in the community," the chamber said in a release.Repp is married to David Repp, Vice President of Finance & FNA Segment Controller at Mohawk Industries, Inc. and former Chamber Chair, and is the mother of Alex and Nicholas Repp.For more information on the Convention and Visitors Bureau, visit exploregordoncounty.com online, or call 706-625-3200.Located within the Chamber of Commerce office, the CVB is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now One dead following officer involved shooting Report: Adairsville man arrested after taking 'upskirt' photos at Buc-ee's Man who fled Dews Pond drug deal in custody Arrest records from the August 3, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Young men help family escape Sunday fire Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.