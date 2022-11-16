Looking for relaxation this holiday season? Look no further than The Healing Touch.
Located at 108 Oothcalooga St., in downtown Calhoun, Healing Touch offers massage therapy, including therapeutic massage, hot stone massage, sports massage, and clinical massage.
Purveyor Sandra Amaya has been in business for 13 years, offering pampering and relaxation to Calhoun residents. Since she added therapeutic and clinical massage three years ago, she’s seen quite the increase in clientele. Amaya is just glad to serve the community.
“Calhoun is a warm and inviting small town,” she said. “Perfect for opening my business.”
As a Christian, she tries hard to connect with her clients. She gets to know them, cares for them, and prays for them.
Right now, Amaya is hoping to add more massage therapists to her business so she can better serve her ever-increasing list of clientele. During Christmas Open House, she’s offering plenty of deals to hopefully bring in some new visitors.
During the holiday season, expect 20% off of regular price at The Healing Touch. Gift certificates are also available, a perfect Christmas present for anyone who needs to relax a little.
Healing Touch is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. To get more information, call them at 706-383-6349, or drop on by their Oothcalooga Street address.