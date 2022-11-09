Registration and nutritional services departments recognized with AdventHealth Gordon’s team SonShine Award

From left to right: Leighann Weaver, Jade Bishop, Gail Godfrey and Carol Cochran.

 Contributed

The registration and nutritional services departments have been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest SonShine Award recipients in recognition of the teamwork that enabled them to provide care for a whole family.

During the summer, a family traveling through Georgia experienced a medical emergency. The patient needed total care, leaving the patient’s children alone. The registration and nutritional services team members sprang into action to take care of the children and help them feel safe and comfortable. Jade Bishop and the registration team entertained the children while Melissa Peeler from nutritional services brought up meal trays and snacks so they would have plenty to eat.

