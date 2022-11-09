Registration and nutritional services departments recognized with AdventHealth Gordon’s team SonShine Award

The registration and nutritional services departments have been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest SonShine Award recipients in recognition of the teamwork that enabled them to provide care for a whole family.
During the summer, a family traveling through Georgia experienced a medical emergency. The patient needed total care, leaving the patient’s children alone. The registration and nutritional services team members sprang into action to take care of the children and help them feel safe and comfortable. Jade Bishop and the registration team entertained the children while Melissa Peeler from nutritional services brought up meal trays and snacks so they would have plenty to eat.
“The amount of teamwork and compassion that the staff provided was impressive. Every contact that this patient had within our hospital went above and beyond our service standards,” said Kayla Douthitt, nurse manager of The Baby Place.
The SonShine Award was established by AdventHealth Gordon in 2017 to honor the hard work and dedication of its employees. Quarterly awards provide opportunities for patients, visitors and other team members to recognize and reward team members for exceptional accomplishments and demonstrated behaviors that are aligned to the mission, vision and values of AdventHealth Gordon.
The name SonShine was developed by AdventHealth Gordon team members. The recipients of the SonShine award “shine” for the “Son” of God through their warm and comforting care they provide to patients and their fellow employees.