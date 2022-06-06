Brandon Reese, the son of Gary and Sandy Reese, has been promoted to the position of Vice President, Government Relations for Wellstar Health System.
Brandon joined Wellstar's Government Relations Department in 2011, having previously served as a government relations professional for Georgia's EMCs and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. Since joining Wellstar, Brandon has become a leading advocate at the state and federal level for Wellstar and all Georgia's nonprofit community hospitals.
Brandon and his team advocate aggressively for policies that support Wellstar's mission, including increasing access to healthcare for all Georgians, protecting Georgia's Certificate of Need program from harmful changes, bolstering the healthcare workforce, and obtaining adequate funding for our trauma and medical education programs.
As a trusted and well-respected leader, Brandon was selected to serve as the 2020-2022 Chair of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Council (GAC), a coalition made up of over 400 government affairs professionals representing companies throughout our state, with the overarching goal of striving to achieve the policy objectives of Georgia's employers.
Brandon resides in Atlanta, Georgia along with his wife Alison, and daughter Blair. Please join us in congratulating Brandon on this new role at Wellstar.