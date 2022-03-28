In 2021, Gordon County continued a trend of booming business and industry, as well as historic low unemployment and continuously upward trending sales tax revenue. Still emerging from the COVID economy, however, there has been inflation, supply chain issues, and a workforce shortage.
To keep our readers informed about the state of the local business climate, the Calhoun Times asked some questions of Gordon County Chamber of Commerce President Kathy Johnson.
Q: Can you talk a little bit about the absolutely wild world of labor that 2021 ended up being, and the massive shifts when comparing 2020’s bleak look to 2021’s unprecedented recovery — despite the pandemic?
A: Gordon County has an abundance of employment opportunities. Employment opportunities abound unlike any time in recent years for the business community in Calhoun, Gordon County and the surrounding region. The demand for employees and a trained workforce remains constant.
Our community’s available labor participation rate is low, and our unemployment rate remains below the state average while our wages are rising. Since 2018 Calhoun / Gordon County’s wages have increased 7.8%. Over the last eight months, the Chamber has released two employment resource guides with employment opportunities received from our members.
Many of our businesses are offering a wide array of sign-on bonuses and creative ways to entice workers. The small business community, particularly the service sector, continues to feel the effects of the pandemic. Increased wage rates and demands limit small business’ ability to keep pace with growth of big business and their ability to pay higher wages and benefits.
Q: What are some challenges that come along with a rapid recovery in the job market like that and how has the Chamber had to maybe modify its mindset in dealing with the successful rebound?
A: I think the Chamber, like many of the members of the business community, has found the need to embrace the virtual platform and support the exploration of innovative hiring practices.
Q: What’s it been like seeing the historic industrial grown around Gordon County continue into 2021, and has it surpassed your expectations in the face of the pandemic? Did you expect it to have slowed a bit by now?
A: The rapid and accelerated growth of the supply chain and logistic sector has certainly exceeded my expectations. Our own community is expected to receive 15 million square feet by the end of 2024. The largest sector in Gordon County is manufacturing, employing 8,829 workers followed by retail trade, healthcare, and social assistance. We have shared below information provided by one of our large real estate partners.
♦ Robust demand for industrial space will continue in 2022. We will likely see another 400+ million square feet of net absorption in 2022.
♦ The supply in the pipeline will start delivering at a faster pace as pandemic-related supply chain issues ease in the coming months. Supply may slightly exceed demand in 2022 — bring much needed balance to the market.
♦ Vacancy is expected to inch up from 3.7% in 2021 to the mid-4% range in the next couple years.
Asking rents will continue to increase with positive YoY growth well into 2022 and beyond. Over the next couple of years, industrial rent growth is expected to range from 6%-9% across most markets. (Source: Cushman & Wakefield)
Q: Speaking of the massive industrial growth in the area, what makes Gordon County so appealing to these businesses?
A: Access to the interstate highway system hosting six exits on I-75 has bolstered our growth. The opening of the new Hwy 53 east /west limited access corridor opened access points and ease of traffic flow, and changes in Freeport-inventory taxation structure incentivized warehouse and logistic opportunities.
Q: Is the Calhoun/Gordon County area ready for these changes and the rapid growth, and what are the biggest challenges the area’s growth brings (infrastructure, public services, housing, worker shortages, training etc.)?
A: A comprehensive, quality growth strategy, is imperative for all aspects of business, government, housing, education, public safety, and the overall livability of our community. Rapid and unanticipated growth poses several challenges and opportunities for many sectors of our community.
This type of growth will increase demands on water, sewer, fiber, fuels, and road infrastructure. The demand for internet and broadband capacity will increase and will be necessary to determine availability of inventory and sourcing of the growth in the supply chain, logistic and e-commerce service sector.
Demands on public service are certain to increase related to law enforcement, emergency response and public safety services. The Calhoun/ Gordon housing market has the opportunity support an increase of various living options.
In addition to our traditional housing options, a growth sector for our community includes senior housing options, nontraditional options such as loft apartments, available and attainable workforce housings options are imperative. Workforce and training opportunities offered by our community education partners, both locally and on the state level need to remain on the forefront.
Q: What are some of the biggest challenges with balancing quality of life and rapid growth for Gordon County’s citizens as we take on so many new industrial operations?
A: One of the immediate impacts will be increased traffic and the management of traffic flow. There have been more trucks on Georgia’s highways in recent years. There’s a 19% increase in tractor trailer trucks on the roads from 2019, according to the state department of transportation.
That percentage will only grow as the capacity of the Port of Savannah expands, resulting in more goods being transported to warehouses in the Atlanta region and beyond. Presently, Georgia hosts the largest and fastest growing container terminal in the U.S. Also, we are anticipating an increase in the use of our regional inland port system. Our proximity to the Appalachian Regional Port could impact some of our secondary roads that feed into the state and interstate highway system.
The challenges of an older America will also be felt locally. The continually aging population will change the service mix, the requirements on municipalities and the shifting tax base could be felt as retirees migrate to warmer climates and seek communities with lower tax rates. We are seeing an increased population growth in this demographic in our community and have projections for the trend to continue into 2030.
Q: What should the county’s business owners, workers and citizens in general know about what the Chamber does on their behalf to keep the area’s economy in good shape?
A: We spend a lot of time fielding inquiries and communicating with potential retail and industrials prospects about the community’s business acumen.
We have a relationship approach to economic development and strive to offer a pro-business environment. We work diligently to keep our business community informed of our state and local business regulations which have proven to assist companies in investing and expanding their footprint.
For access to Georgia’s 2022 business brochure, visit: 79590748.flowpaper.com/BusinessIncentivesBrochure/.
Q: Is there anything else going on at the Chamber that we haven’t covered that you want our readers to know about?
A: The Gordon Chamber and our committees support the following Pro-Business Priorities:
♦ Facilitate conversations on workforce development and educational training.
♦ Foster relations with the education community.
♦ Initiatives to expand health professional pipeline and educational programs the support our growing health care industry.
♦ Increased awareness of the importance of a drug free workplace.
♦ Encourage awareness and expansion of internet and broadband capacity in rural and underserved areas through public-private investment that will impact business, education, healthcare, and commerce.
♦ Support programs and initiatives that remove barriers for small business and expand access to resources.
♦ Develop emerging leaders in our community through the Chamber’s Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County and Gordon County Youth Leadership programs.
♦ Provide develop opportunities for Young Business Professionals.