2022 saw continued development of industrial and residential projects across Gordon County, and a host of new businesses, as well as continued investment into existing businesses.
To keep our readers informed about the state of the local business climate, the Calhoun Times asked some questions of Gordon County Chamber of Commerce President Kathy Johnson.
Q: With many of the large industrial facilities along the Highway 41 corridor that have begun over the past two years now either fully or partially built, and with more properties approved for additional projects, how has the Chamber been helping the area cope with that rapid growth now that a good portion is a reality?
A: The I-75 distribution corridor connecting Atlanta to Chattanooga and the connecting secondary highway systems such as highways 41, 411 and 53, serve as a prime location for new fulfillment center space to support e-commerce operations and last mile delivery services. The Atlanta sub-market has recorded approximately 4.4 million square feet of new leasing activity year-to-date. The I-75N development corridor is ranked as the second largest pipeline in the Atlanta metro area behind I-85. We have continuous dialogue with local governments, the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission and the Georgia DOT related to planning, transportation logistics and flow and future use of space.
Q: What are some things the Chamber — in collaboration with local and regional development officials, and city, county, and state officials — has already been doing, and/or plans to do differently as the rapid growth continues to help the community navigate its new normal?
A: Calhoun Gordon County has emerged from the pandemic poised for tremendous growth with increased businesses, numerous housing developments, top-rated school systems, world class health care, warehousing, and logistics centers, and stands poised for more growth. Steady lines of communication between all parties are critical in the community development growth plan. The community will likely continue to see growth in housing as well as commercial and retail developments in addition to the industrial; warehouse/ distribution development that is already underway. All parties engage in regular meetings to discuss development and the infrastructure needs to support and manage the growing pains of progress.
Q: Can you give our readers an update on how things are going with the local affordable housing issue with several thousand units of various types currently approved countywide, and many under construction, are we starting to put a dent in the problem, or simply treading water?
A: The multifamily market continued to flourish. The community’s high quality of life, comparatively low cost of living, and ample employment opportunities spurs persistent in-migration. The growth in the industry will have a multifaceted effect on government services, transportation, business, education, and community sectors. In January of 2022, a Housing Market Assessment for Calhoun-Gordon County was commissioned by the Ga. Housing Initiative, City of Calhoun, Gordon County, Gordon Chamber, New Foundations, Explore Gordon & ECCG Economic & Community Development to assess housing needs; market factors, such as demographics, poverty, workforce, housing, and economics. The demographics support the addition of housing units and suggest cash flow and rental rate structures. The study is shared weekly with housing, retail, and industrial developers.
Q: There have been a ton of new local and national chain businesses either already open, show interest, or begin construction on Gordon County locations over the past year. What role does the chamber (both publicly, and behind the scenes) play in attracting business to the area, and sometimes helping them navigate the local processes from scouting through to cutting the ribbon?
A: Our community is blessed with a strong entrepreneurial spirit that is supported by the fellow business community. The Chamber serves as the initial point of contact for many inquiries, providing statistical demographics, and coordinating meetings with City and County department heads to streamline the development process. We provide professional services for industrial development from early stages of site exploration all the way to design, construction, and start-up of these projects — to the Ribbon Cutting or Grand Opening. Our Board of Directors of the Chamber and Development Authority are committed to supporting economic development organizations and community leaders in the creation of opportunities for small business industrial development, job creation, and overall economic growth. The Chamber engaged with the new management of the Calhoun Outlet Mall to strengthen relationships with the team and requested their involvement in chamber committees and discussions on renewed interest in the property. Look for new signage and marketing of the property to residents and interstate travelers with the hope of new shopping opportunities on the horizon.
Q: With many recently completed as well as upcoming projects locally funded by SPLOST, LOST and ESPLOST dollars, can you talk a little bit about how important those funds can be for the communities around the county?
A: The extra penny of SPLOST, LOST and ESPLOST dollars have proven to be an excellent source of funding for predetermined projects that benefit the community at large. This pool of funds allows our governments and boards to fund projects such as fire protection, road improvements and infrastructure projects. Our educational partners can fund special purpose items in and above the regularly budgeted items. With the number of travel centers located in our community, we can draw funds from travelers and trucking transporters that lighten the burden of local taxpayers. Citizen support of these programs gives our community access to funds that offer the entire community access to special projects.
Q: With the most recent Joint Comprehensive Plan process wrapping up, how important is that multi-governmental cooperation as well as citizen input when planning for the future, locally?
A: The Joint Comprehensive plan is critical for growth and development to any community, but especially to ours as we are experiencing rapid growth in multiple sectors. It is an important tool to utilize in the support and management of growth. Soliciting community input is vital in developing a comprehensive plan to set goals, action items and timelines. I am pleased that several members of the Chamber’s Young Professionals Committee participated in the planning and SWOT analysis to offer input in the planning process and comprehensive plan.
Q: Let’s talk broadband and mobile phone service. It’s no secret we’ve been behind here for a while — a problem most places around the country are also dealing with as we all rely more heavily on that infrastructure. Are we close to catching up?
A: Broadband has quickly moved to be included in the critical infrastructure conversations for all developments. The past few years revealed needs in the rural parts of the community, but the expanded growth in e-commerce has compounded the need for bandwidth and capacity. Our governments are working diligently to expand capacity in the use of ARPA funds. There is extreme growth potential for the private sector to increase services in our community.
Q: We all have our favorites, so what was your favorite accomplishment or pet project of 2022 at the Chamber?
A: I’m very proud of our rebranding campaign for both the Chamber of Commerce and the Convention & Visitors Bureau. To match the challenge of the rebranding, our Chamber home needs a little love. It is a symbol of Southern hospitality and grace; the current building has been home to the Chamber of Commerce since 1986. It welcomes members and visitors and serves as the front door to the community. As the community continues to grow, more emphasis is placed on the workability and condition of the historic chamber building. The need is evident, as the building is not only out of date but needs repairs. We hope to partner with the community as we have launched a three-year Capital Campaign to raise funds to support the purpose and sense of place for many years to come. I am happy to say we have reached 40% of our goal in the first year and we look forward to seeing what the next two years hold!