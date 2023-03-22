Gordon County Chamber of Commerce - STOCK

2022 saw continued development of industrial and residential projects across Gordon County, and a host of new businesses, as well as continued investment into existing businesses.

To keep our readers informed about the state of the local business climate, the Calhoun Times asked some questions of Gordon County Chamber of Commerce President Kathy Johnson.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In