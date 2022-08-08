Pray Chiropractic

Pray Chiropractic, 715 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton.

 Pray Chiropractic

After four years at its Dalton location, Pray Chiropractic continues to make big changes to accommodate the office’s continued growth and wide variety of patient populations.

Dr. Charles Pray, the founder of Pray Chiropractic, is pleased to announce the full time additions of Dr. Victor Fernandez and Dr. Chris Figueroa, two fully bilingual chiropractors, to work alongside Dr. Eric Rivera and the rest of the Dalton team.

