After four years at its Dalton location, Pray Chiropractic continues to make big changes to accommodate the office’s continued growth and wide variety of patient populations.
Dr. Charles Pray, the founder of Pray Chiropractic, is pleased to announce the full time additions of Dr. Victor Fernandez and Dr. Chris Figueroa, two fully bilingual chiropractors, to work alongside Dr. Eric Rivera and the rest of the Dalton team.
Pray Chiropractic, 715 S. Thornton Ave., is located at the corner of Walnut and Thornton Avenues in Dalton.
Dr. Victor Fernandez is from the town of Caguas in Puerto Rico. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Exercise Science and his Doctorate in Chiropractic from Life University in Marietta, Georgia. During his chiropractic studies, Dr. Fernandez completed multiple clinical rotations to intensify his diagnosis and treatment strategies for many common conditions.
Dr. Fernandez’s love of chiropractic began when he received chiropractic care while playing competitive high school volleyball in Puerto Rico. Though still in high school, Dr. Fernandez started experiencing low back and neck pain, which restricted his range of motion and made it challenging to continue playing. After receiving regular chiropractic care, Dr. Fernandez was not only able to keep playing, but he dramatically improved his performance. It was then that he decided he wanted to be a chiropractor to help others feel better and live a healthy, active, drug-free lifestyle.
When treating his patients, Dr. Fernandez establishes a tailored game plan at the start of care to achieve each patient’s desired health goals. Working at Pray Chiropractic allows him to offer the most innovative care possible. Dr. Fernandez treats patients of all ages, helping them improve their desired quality of life. Given his own experience, his particular passion is helping young athletes reach their best performance.
Dr. Chirs Figueroa is from the town of Valencia in Puerto Rico. He received his Bachelor's degree in Biotechnology from the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico and his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Life University in Marietta, Georgia. Dr. Figueroa’s path to becoming a chiropractor began in college when he represented his University as a competitive runner. While intensively training, Dr. Figueroa learned about the benefits of chiropractic treatment from a fellow athlete. Dr. Figueroa noticed results after his first chiropractic treatment, as he started earning his best running times with less time needed for recovery. Recalling how amazing he felt after each chiropractic adjustment, he quickly applied to Life University’s Chiropractic College. Dr. Figueroa now looks forward to a career of providing medication-free pain relief to his many patients.
Dr. Figueroa takes a special interest in all his patients, treating and educating them on chiropractic care and providing advice specific to their type of pain. He encourages patients to take an active role both in their recovery and their path to maintaining wellness. He is an expert spine adjuster of all ages, experienced in treating a wide variety of injuries, from auto accident injuries to routine wellness care.
Pray Chiropractic is now open six days a week including Saturdays -- including early mornings at 7 a.m. and late nights until 7 p.m. -- Pray Chiropractic’s Dalton office can now accommodate even the busiest of patient schedules. Same day and walk-in appointments are offered every day. Recently voted 2022’s Best Chiropractic Office in Dalton in the Dalton Citizen Reader’s Choice contest, Pray Chiropractic offers state of the art treatments to relieve pain fast.
Doctors Fernandez and Figueroa are now accepting new patients. Call for an appointment at 706-609-0023 or make an appointment online on Pray Chiropractic’s website at praychiro.com.