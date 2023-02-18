Georgia Ports Authority

The Port of Savannah is one of Georgia’s largest ports and a massive import/export hub.

ATLANTA — Business was down at the Port of Savannah last month, with total containerized cargo dropping by 55,000 twenty-foot equivalent units compared to January of last year.

The decrease in TEUs was fueled in part by a reduction in orders from retailers and manufacturers, which caused a 16% decline in imports. Weather was also a factor, delaying six vessels that had been scheduled to call at Savannah late last month.

